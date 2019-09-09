 
Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp Airport CEO
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp...
Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire...
Three injured in hot air balloon landing in...
The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening...
Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 September 2019
    ‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp
    Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire brigade
    Three injured in hot air balloon landing in Flanders
    The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening until 14 October
    Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp Airport CEO
    First convict housing unit outside prison grounds opens in Belgium
    Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires
    Brussels population growth caused by influx of EU citizens, study shows
    Molenbeek mayor slams Uber’s ‘opportunistic’ withdrawal of Jump bikes
    Belgian Beer Weekend sees drop in attendance
    British Airways cancels almost 100% of flights in the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes
    Fine particle exposure can be deadly in the short term: study
    The Year of Silence: Belgium’s darkest moments during WWII
    Policeman shot in Liège, in critical condition
    One of Belgium’s most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam
    ‘Best shrimp croquette in Brussels’ can officially be found in Saint-Gilles
    Citizen-led migrant housing centre faces eviction in Brussels
    ‘Joker’ movie receives Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival
    Ten percent of Flemish parents still struggle with low literacy
    View more

    Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp Airport CEO

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Check-In and passport control at the Eurostar station Bruxelles-Midi/Brussel-Zuid. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    A new single-flight airline will help London-bound passengers avoid passing through Brussels’ busy Gare du Midi, which Antwerp Airport’s CEO said looked like it was in Kosovo, not Belgium.

    At the inaugural flight of Air Antwerp, now Belgium’s smallest airline, Marcel Buelens said the airline targetted business travellers seeking to avoid a long and cumbersome trip through Belgium’s busiest rail station.

    Referring to the rail trip from Antwerp to London, Buelens said that while Antwerp had a nice rail station, “when you arrive in Bruxelles Midi, it looks more like Kosovo than Brussels capital city” according to HLN.

    “It will be a thing of the past to have to stop in Lille or Brussels,” when travelling to London, Buelens told the outlet.

    The new airline will start out with fifteen employees operating three return flights weekly and one on Sunday with the single aircraft.

    Airline CEO Johan Maertens, the former head of the bankrupt VLM airline, said the company will focus on making the London route profitable before thinking of new destinations.

    “It is not our intention to compete, but to serve a small niche adequately,” he told HLN.

    Maertens said that he was satisfied with the airline’s filling rate of about 60% for the remainder of the day, adding that he was glad they were able to start operating before Brexit.

    “If we had not succeeded, we risked having to negotiate traffic rights to a third country,” he told the outlet.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job