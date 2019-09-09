‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp...

Air Antwerp’s first flight left the Antwerp tarmac on Monday morning. “Belgium’s smallest airline” will operate three round trips between Antwerp and London (London City Aiport) during the week and once on Sunday evening.

“Today is the culmination of several months of hard work,” said Johan Maertens, the proud CEO. “Thanks to the partners and shareholders, we have succeeded in three months in building a successful organisation.”

At the beginning of August, Air Antwerp obtained its operating licence from the FPS Mobility. “It was important to be able to start flying before Brexit,” he said. “If we hadn’t had it, we might have had to negotiate air rights with a third country.”

Marcel Buelens, CEO of Antwerp Airport, was delighted with the takeover of the London-Antwerp route. “The link with London Southend Airport (previously operated by Flybe) has not worked,” he recalled, stressing that he was more optimistic for this new route with “promising” beginnings.

For the first flight to the British capital, 42 of the 50 seats were occupied. “Over the entire day, the filling rate is 60%, which I consider satisfactory for a first day,” concluded the CEO of the company Maertens.

The Brussels Times