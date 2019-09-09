 
Brexit: House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to stand down
Monday, 09 September, 2019
Brexit: House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to...
    Brexit: House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to stand down

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, announced his intention to resign on Monday.

    Bercow, who has held the position of Speaker of the House of Commons since 2009, has announced that he will resign from his position by 31 October, the day the government plans for the UK to depart the EU.

    Bercow, who was coming to the end of his ten-year “tenure”, said that leaving by 31 October would be the “least disruptive and most democratic” time to stand down, reports the BBC.

    The British Parliament will be suspended for five weeks, from Monday evening until 14 October, it has been announced.

    The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who opposes the implementation of an extended Brexit deadline, hopes to convince members of parliament on Monday to vote for early elections.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

