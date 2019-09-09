Brussels Airport to close runway...

A runway in Brussels Airport will be closed for six weeks during the summer of 2020 for renovation work, it was announced on Monday.

Runway 25R/07L, one of the airport’s most used runways for take-offs, will be undergoing works from 13 July to 23 August 2020, during which time Runway 19 will be used, Brussels Airport has announced.

The works will involve a redesign of the surface of the runway, the replacement of all cabling, as well as the installation of an improved drainage system.

Thorough maintenance work has not been carried out on Runway 25R/07L since 1996.

The other two runways in Brussels Airport, Runway 25L/07R and Runway 01/19, both underwent renovation work in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times