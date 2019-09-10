 
Boy (16) arrested for stabbing in Zaventem
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
    Boy (16) arrested for stabbing in Zaventem

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Kerkplein in Zaventem. Credit: Nenea hartia/ Wikimedia Commons.

    A 16-year-old boy was arrested last weekend in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Zaventem, a Belgian municipality in Flanders, on Friday.

    On Friday evening, a fight involving around 20 young people broke out at Kerkplein in Zaventem, during which a boy was stabbed in the neck.

    The emergency services arrived shortly after the incident and brought the victim to the hospital where he recovered from being in critical condition, reported Bruzz.

    As the suspect is from Brussels, the investigation into the case has been transferred from Halle-Vilvoord, one of the two administrative arrondissements in the Belgian province of Flemish Brabant, to the Brussels public prosecutor.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

