Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
    UK will have to nominate a commissioner if Brexit doesn’t happen on 31 October

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Flags of Europe outside the headquarters of the European Commission. Credit: ©Belga

    The United Kingdom will have to nominate a European Commissioner if it does not leave the EU on 31 October.

    The British government will have to send a Commissioner to Brussels if Brexit does not take place on 31 October, the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday, according to Belga.

    In the event of a further delay in the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU – an increasingly likely scenario – London will have to propose a candidate to take up a position on the new European executive.

    The Treaties provide that each Member State shall have a representative in the Commission, Von der Leyen stressed.

    Brexit “is not the end of something but it’s the beginning of our future relationship,” she said.

    The Brussels Times

