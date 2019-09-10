UK will have to nominate a commissioner if Brexit doesn’t happen on 31 October

The United Kingdom will have to nominate a European Commissioner if it does not leave the EU on 31 October.

The British government will have to send a Commissioner to Brussels if Brexit does not take place on 31 October, the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday, according to Belga.

In the event of a further delay in the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU – an increasingly likely scenario – London will have to propose a candidate to take up a position on the new European executive.

The Treaties provide that each Member State shall have a representative in the Commission, Von der Leyen stressed.

Brexit “is not the end of something but it’s the beginning of our future relationship,” she said.

The Brussels Times