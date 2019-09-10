Two packages trigger security procedure at Brussels Airport

The arrival of two suspicious packages triggered the onset of a security procedure in Brucargo Freight Airport, the cargo department located in the northwestern part of Brussels Airport, on Tuesday morning.

A G4S security guard dog reacted to the packages upon their arrival and the security procedure for suspicious packages was triggered. Some staff were evacuated and a security perimeter was set up.

Analysis by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Destruction Service revealed that the packages did not contain any explosives or hazardous materials, reported BX1.

Work at Brucargo quickly resumed.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times