Police discover 4-meter-long python in cannabis plantation in Liège

The Grâce-Hollogne police discovered a four-meter-long python during the dismantling of a cannabis plantation in the province of Liège on Tuesday.

The plantation was composed of about a dozen cannabis plants and was located in an apartment on Rue Mathieu de Lexhu in Montegnée, a section of the Belgian municipality of Saint-Nicolas, located northwest of Liège.

Five firefighters arrive at the scene and caught the four-meter long python which was transferred to a centre for exotic animals in Limburg, reported Nieuwsblad.

The snake is a Burmese python, one of the largest snake species in the world. “In the wild, the snake can be up to seven meters long,” said Michaël Robert of the Animal Rescue Team. “This female was only three years old.”

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times