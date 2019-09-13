 
British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes
Friday, 13 September, 2019
    British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    British Airways have begun cancelling flights scheduled for 27 September in advance of strike. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    British Airways will cancel the majority of flights scheduled for 27 September ahead of further strikes planned by its pilots, the company announced on Thursday.

    British Airways (BA) is calling on Balpa’s (British Airline Pilots’ Association) pilots to “cancel their strike and resume negotiations” to settle a dispute over pay and conditions, according to a statement sent by BA to Agence France-Presse on Friday, reports La Libre.

    “To give our customers as much certainty as possible, we are now contacting all those concerned to offer them a full refund or a new reservation on an alternative date or to other destinations or companies,” added the airline.

    The decision to start cancelling flights comes as BA and Balpa were unable to move forward with talks after the pilot association carried out strikes earlier this week.

    The airline cancelled 1,700 flights during the strike that took place on Monday and Tuesday, with some disruption continuing into Wednesday, reports The Guardian.

    Pilots are dissatisfied with BA’s suggested deal of an 11.5% wage increase over three years and are demanding a pay rise and new agreements regarding bonuses and payments in shares.

    On Thursday, Balpa issued a statement claiming that BA has only started cancelling flights scheduled for 27 September now to avoid having to compensate passengers, as regulations provide that if an airline company has not notified a customer of changes within 14 days of the flight the airline is required to provide compensation.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

