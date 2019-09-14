European Heritage Days in Brussels...

The annual Heritage Days in the Brussels-Capital Region are dedicated to the theme of “A place for art” and take place this weekend 14 – 15 September.

With countless stages, cinemas, concert halls, theatres, museums, artist workshops and residencies, academies, the homes of collectors and corporate collections, Brussels is filled with “places for art”, some listed, others not, familiar to enthusiasts but often less well-known to the general public.

From creative places to places for exhibitions, as well as places of teaching, the 2019 selection is testament to the richness and diversity of heritage in Brussels.

The hands-on side of things has not been forgotten either, with almost one hundred activities available to complement the tours. Walking and bicycle tours, bus excursions and exhibitions will take the visitor throughout the region.

During the Heritage Days weekend, an information point will be open from 10h00 to 19h00, in the centre of Brussels, in Halles Saint-Géry, where a brochure containing the complete programme is distributed free of charge.

The 2019 European Heritage Days is a joint initiative of the European Commission and the Council of Europe since 1999 and involves over 70,000 cultural events across Europe.

The Brussels Times