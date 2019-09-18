Labour cost increase lower in Belgium than rest of EU

Hourly labour costs in the euro zone went up by an average of 2.7% during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same time last year.

This is according to the European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat, who published the figures on Friday. They rose by 2% in Belgium, which is below the average for the euro zone.

Hourly Labour costs for the 28 EU countries increased by an average of 3.1% during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of last year.

The countries that saw the biggest rises in the second trimester of 2019 are Romania (12.4%), Slovakia (10.6%) and Hungary (10.1%).

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times