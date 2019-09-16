Uber launches new bike lane safety feature in Belgium

Bike Lane Alerts is a new safety feature on the Uber app that aims to improve road safety for cyclists. Credit: Alper Çuğun/ Flickr.

As part of Brussels Mobility Week, Uber is launching a new bike lane safety feature in Brussels on Monday, the company announced in a statement.

The safety feature, called Bike Lane Alerts, will send notifications to any Uber passengers being picked up or dropped off on or near a bike path, to remind them to pay attention to cyclists when they open the vehicle door.

“Bike Lane Alerts is Uber’s latest feature in the field of road safety. This is a good example of a positive contribution of technology to more safety on our roads. Belgium has many cyclists who may be injured by people who carelessly open a door. These alerts will help passengers to be more attentive,” said an Uber spokesperson.

This feature is already available in the US, Canada, the UK, and France.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times