 
Belgium in Brief: oil price increase, burning car investigation and crowdfund goal reached
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
Latest News:
Climate activists protest at foot of Manneken Pis...
Congo’s President Tshisekedi signs agreement with Antwerp’s diamond...
Ghent university under fire for ‘racist’ sign language...
Belgium joins EU mechanism to trade with Iran...
FIFA world classification: the Red Devils retain top...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    Climate activists protest at foot of Manneken Pis
    Congo’s President Tshisekedi signs agreement with Antwerp’s diamond sector
    Ghent university under fire for ‘racist’ sign language gestures for word ‘Jew’
    Belgium joins EU mechanism to trade with Iran
    FIFA world classification: the Red Devils retain top place
    Belgian police will lead EU-funded drone defence training program
    Seafood Expo Global will leave Brussels in 2021
    Belgium in Brief: oil price increase, burning car investigation and crowdfund goal reached
    Belgian researchers unveil breakthrough discovery for HIV treatment
    Labour cost increase lower in Belgium than rest of EU
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Talks ongoing over €2 billion additional railway tunnel for Brussels
    Flanders thieves receive sentence of up to 13 years imprisonment
    Belgian toddler’s family reaches crowdfund goal for world’s most expensive medicine
    Oil prices in Belgium set to increase tomorrow
    Belgian Air Force intercepts Russian aircraft flying in NATO airspace
    Police investigate Congolese protesters’ link to burning car in European quarter
    Blind spot detector for bicycles and trucks trialed in Brussels
    Shared mobility must complement, not replace public transport, think-tank warns
    Three hundred tourists blocked near Everest due to bad weather
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: oil price increase, burning car investigation and crowdfund goal reached

    Wednesday, 18 September 2019

    Belgians will be charged an increased price for oil, the police investigate Congolese protesters’ link to a car that caught fire, and Belgian toddler’s family reaches crowdfund goal for expensive medicine.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Oil prices in Belgium set to increase tomorrow

    Belgians will be charged an additional 5 cents at the petrol pump on Thursday, as global oil prices fluctuate in response to the attacks on Saudi Arabia oil installations on Saturday. Read more.

    2. Police investigate Congolese protesters’ link to burning car in the European quarter

    A Facebook post by a group of politically active Congolese has triggered an investigation from police, who are seeking to determine whether the group are behind the setting on fire of a car on Rue Belliard in Brussels on Tuesday. Read more.

    3. Belgian toddler’s family reaches crowdfund goal for world’s most expensive medicine

    A Flemish toddler fighting a life-threatening genetic condition will be able to afford treatment with the world’s most expensive medicine thanks to a massive outpour of support from across Belgium. Read more.

    4. Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September

    A “day of international solidarity” will take place on Friday 27 September among Ryanair staff based in Belgium, the Christian trade union CNE announced on Tuesday. Read more.

    5. Belgian Air Force intercepts Russian aircraft flying in NATO airspace

    Two Belgian fighter jets intercepted four Russian military aircraft reportedly flying over the Baltic Sea, in NATO airspace, unauthorised, the Belgian Air Force announced. Read more.

    6. Hybrid cars in Belgium now number over 100,000

    As of 1 August 2019, there were over 100,000 hybrid cars – models which use two or more distinct types of power – in Belgium, according to new statistics provided by the Belgian statistical office. Read more.

    7. Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to Belgium

    The first day of the Congolese president’s first official visit in the country saw hundreds show up at the foreign affairs ministry to protest Belgium’s support of a president they see as illegitimate. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job