Belgium in Brief: oil price increase, burning car investigation and crowdfund goal reached

Belgians will be charged an increased price for oil, the police investigate Congolese protesters’ link to a car that caught fire, and Belgian toddler’s family reaches crowdfund goal for expensive medicine.

Belgians will be charged an additional 5 cents at the petrol pump on Thursday, as global oil prices fluctuate in response to the attacks on Saudi Arabia oil installations on Saturday. Read more.

A Facebook post by a group of politically active Congolese has triggered an investigation from police, who are seeking to determine whether the group are behind the setting on fire of a car on Rue Belliard in Brussels on Tuesday. Read more.

A Flemish toddler fighting a life-threatening genetic condition will be able to afford treatment with the world’s most expensive medicine thanks to a massive outpour of support from across Belgium. Read more.

A “day of international solidarity” will take place on Friday 27 September among Ryanair staff based in Belgium, the Christian trade union CNE announced on Tuesday. Read more.

Two Belgian fighter jets intercepted four Russian military aircraft reportedly flying over the Baltic Sea, in NATO airspace, unauthorised, the Belgian Air Force announced. Read more.

As of 1 August 2019, there were over 100,000 hybrid cars – models which use two or more distinct types of power – in Belgium, according to new statistics provided by the Belgian statistical office. Read more.

The first day of the Congolese president’s first official visit in the country saw hundreds show up at the foreign affairs ministry to protest Belgium’s support of a president they see as illegitimate. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times