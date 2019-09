300 people were evacuated from the Antwerp port area on Thursday morning due to a fire. Credit: Pixabay.

300 workers of a petrochemical company were evacuated from a section of the Antwerp port due to a fire on Thursday morning.

The fire took place inside a diesel tank, said firefighters who were on the scene.

The company that underwent evacuation is Gunver Petroleum Antwerp, according to Flemish media, reports RTBF.

The coordination phase of the emergency plan is ongoing.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times