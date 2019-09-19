Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal

London rejected the deadline proposed by French and Finnish leaders for the UK to provide a written proposal for negotiations by 30 September. Credit: Alan Cleaver/ Flickr.

London rejected on Thursday the 30 September deadline by which time the United Kingdom had to provide a written proposal for negotiations in order to avoid a no-deal crash out.

At a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinné in Paris on Wednesday, the two leaders decided upon a deadline of 30 September by which the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had to submit a written proposal.

“We will present formal proposals when we are ready, not because of an artificial deadline,” said a British government spokesperson, reports Belga news agency.

Proposals would be put forward when Brussels is willing to “engage constructively on them”, the spokesperson added.

Confidential documents that “reflect the ideas the UK has put forward” on Brexit have been shared with the EU, the UK government said, reports The Guardian.

A Commission spokesperson in Brussels confirmed that the European executive had received documents from the United Kingdom and that discussions were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

MEPs adopted a resolution on Wednesday allowing for an extension to the current Brexit deadline in specific circumstances.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times