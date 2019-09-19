 
Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written...
Belgians call on politicians to show courage and...
Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially...
Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer...
Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 September 2019
    Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal
    Belgians call on politicians to show courage and long-term vision for climate
    Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially lose their license
    Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer facing prison sentence
    Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study
    Brexit: MEPs in favour of deadline extension under specific circumstances
    Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, one stuck on high-tension wire
    Brussels announces record expansion of Dutch-language education
    Belgium in Brief: Frog Sandwich, laughing gas and Belgium told to take back its waste
    Commission staff warned of expected disruptions by ‘Greenpeace Climate March’
    EU still waiting for UK proposals on Irish backstop
    Belgium insists on transparency around EU arms exports
    300 people evacuated in Antwerp port area due to fire
    Chinese online sales scheme dismantled by Belgian justice
    Indonesia to ship hazardous or improperly sorted waste back to Belgium, Europe
    Belgians increasingly supportive of teleworking lifestyle
    Two armed robberies hit Marolles neighbourhood of Brussels
    Femicide: 800 people gather to seek justice for woman (27) killed in front of her children
    ‘Laughing gas fines’ rolled out in Flanders as doctors warn of dangers of recreational drug
    Former secret agent who accused foreign minister of corruption unveils identity
    View more

    Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal

    Thursday, 19 September 2019
    London rejected the deadline proposed by French and Finnish leaders for the UK to provide a written proposal for negotiations by 30 September. Credit: Alan Cleaver/ Flickr.

    London rejected on Thursday the 30 September deadline by which time the United Kingdom had to provide a written proposal for negotiations in order to avoid a no-deal crash out.

    At a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinné in Paris on Wednesday, the two leaders decided upon a deadline of 30 September by which the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had to submit a written proposal.

    “We will present formal proposals when we are ready, not because of an artificial deadline,” said a British government spokesperson, reports Belga news agency.

    Proposals would be put forward when Brussels is willing to “engage constructively on them”, the spokesperson added.

    Confidential documents that “reflect the ideas the UK has put forward” on Brexit have been shared with the EU, the UK government said, reports The Guardian.

    A Commission spokesperson in Brussels confirmed that the European executive had received documents from the United Kingdom and that discussions were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

    MEPs adopted a resolution on Wednesday allowing for an extension to the current Brexit deadline in specific circumstances.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job