Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming Brussels edition of Monopoly

The Belgian capital’s iconic Manneken Pis statue will be censored in the Brussels version of Monopoly, a new edition of the popular board game set to be launched next week.

The small peeing boy statue will not be appearing naked on the board game’s box, which is also expected to depict the Atomium and the Royal Palace.

Instead, the American game developer Hasbro decided that the Manneken Pis statue will wear a pair of swimming trunks in the colours of the Belgian flag, according to Bruzz.

Group 24, who worked on developing the Belgian version of the board game, said they were not successful in making the company change its mind.

“Not even when we said that Manneken Pis is a world-famous and [part of our] cultural heritage,” the Dutch-speaking outlet quoted the group as saying.

The Brussels version of the board game is one of several set to be released by the company, including an Antwerp and Ghent.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times