A doctor working at the regional hospital of the town of Huy in the Liège province has been charged with murder, after four patients at the hospital died in suspicious circumstances between 2017 and 2018.

The investigation was launched after concerns were raised in the hospital. Liège Justice department suspects the doctor did not respect the legal requirements for Euthanasia, reports Sudpresse.

Liège federal judicial police has confirmed an investigation has been opened.

The Brussels Times