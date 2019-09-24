 
Brexit: UK parliament will resume, calls for Johnson resignation
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    Brexit: UK parliament will resume, calls for Johnson resignation

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow announced that parliament will resume at 10:30 AM British Summer Time on Wednesday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The UK parliament will resume its activities on Wednesday, confirmed Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, in a statement given on Tuesday afternoon.

    This news comes in response to the announcement on Tuesday morning that the UK Supreme Court ruled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament to be unlawful.

    Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful because “it prevented or frustrated parliament in the discharge of its core duties and it did so at a crucial time for our country,” said Bercow.

    “I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don’t think that it’s right,” said Johnson in a statement, reports The Guardian.

    “But I think the most important thing is that we get on and deliver Brexit on 31 October,” Johnson added.

    Opposition parties are calling for Johnson to resign in response to the court’s decision. “Mr Johnson should consider his position,” said Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK Labour party, reports the BBC.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

