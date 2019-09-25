 
New Red Cross campaign focuses on lonely seniors
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could...
Liege man found guilty of stabbing his two...
Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy...
Heysel Plateau urban development project faces significant hurdles...
Belgian’s surrogacy law under pressure after ‘Men Having...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could get 30 months in prison
    Liege man found guilty of stabbing his two children to death
    Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy offered free Ferris Wheel ride
    Heysel Plateau urban development project faces significant hurdles
    Belgian’s surrogacy law under pressure after ‘Men Having Babies’ conference
    Kinepolis cinema announces Friends-marathon in Belgium
    New Red Cross campaign focuses on lonely seniors
    EU approves cannabis-based treatment for rare childhood epilepsy
    66% of Flemish teenagers suffer from psychological problems, study finds
    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
    Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast
    Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends 722 texts for sick baby Pia
    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
    Fewer drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    More than 46,000 Belgians choose to work in Luxembourg
    View more

    New Red Cross campaign focuses on lonely seniors

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    © Belga

    On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, celebrated each year on the 1st of October, the Red Cross aims to build Belgians’ awareness on the problem of loneliness among seniors.

    “We all have a neighbour who is alone,” the Red Cross said in a press release.

    In 2012, a study published by the King Baudoin Foundation predicted that by 2020, Belgium would have one million elderly persons suffering from loneliness, an invisible but important public health issue.
    The study showed that social isolation not only caused depression but was also “a death-risk factor at least as important as other better-known factors, such as tobacco smoking or obesity.” It is now a risk run by some one million persons living at home or in nursing homes.

    Red Cross volunteers will use the international day to inform the public in Brussels and Wallonia on the social isolation the elderly suffer and invite people to share a moment with a lonely person in their vicinity. In 2018, the Red Cross organised 13,250 individual visits.

    Mini boxes of pralines will also be shared out by the volunteers between 28 September and 6 October.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job