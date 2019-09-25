China-EU sports day celebrated at Place Schuman...

China-EU Sports day was hosted by the Mission of China to the EU. Credit: Evie McCullough/The Brussels Times

As part of the European Week of Sports, around 150 people gathered on Place Schuman on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate China-EU sports day.

Hosted by the Mission of China to the EU, attendees of the event had the opportunity to eat traditional Chinese food and drink bubble tea. The event also featured Tai Chi and Kung-Fu shows, as well as live traditional Chinese music.

The event was organised in connection with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The event is set to continue until 22:00 on Wednesday evening.

The Brussels Times