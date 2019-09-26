 
Pilots' strike impacts 2019 profit projection, says BA Home Office
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
    Pilots’ strike impacts 2019 profit projection, says BA Home Office

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    IAG, British Airways home office, announced Thursday that the airline’s historic pilots’ strike had cost 137 million euros and impacted its profit forecast for 2019. 

    The operating profit before extraordinary items is now expected to be 215 million euros less than in 2018 at current exchange rates and fuel price, the Group announced in a statement. 

    Strikes on 9 and 10 September, plus the cancellation of about half the flights on 27 September, a day on which its pilots were to initially cease all activity before the suspension of their movement, have caused 2,325 cancellations, the statement said. 

    Other negative factors such as a strike at London’s Heathrow Airport and decrease of reservations on the company’s low cost, mainly Vueling and Level. 

    The group stressed that salary negotiations have not resumed with the British pilots union BALPA, who warned that it could strike again.

    The Brussels Times

