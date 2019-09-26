 
    Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    How the man ended up on the site of the Chinese embassy is not clear. Credit: Google Maps/Facebook

    The body of a man (38) was found in the car park of the Chinese embassy in Brussels, Belgian media has reported.

    That body was found on 17 September, and has since been examined.

    “It is a suicide,” said a spokesperson of the Brussels’ prosecutor’s office to Bruzz. “The lab has been on-site, as has the medical examiner. There is camera footage. The investigation has been closed. The case has been dropped,” they added.

    Despite the confirmation by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office has said that it was suicide, the man’s mother is convinced that it is not the case.

    “I am 100% certain that it is not a suicide,” she said in Het Laatste Nieuws, and in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 6,500 times. She asked to keep sharing it, in hopes of finding more answers about her son’s death.

    How the man ended up on the site of the Chinese embassy is not clear. “We are not allowed to communicate about what goes on at the embassies,” the chief of the Montgomery police zone said to Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    For any questions about suicide, you can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch or at 0800 32 123 in French.

