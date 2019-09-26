 
Belgian man (61) spreads child pornography ‘to meet older men’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian man (61) spreads child pornography ‘to meet...
‘Boris Bus’ manufacturer goes into administration...
Sint-Lukas art academy to offer free Dutch courses...
Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated...
Ryanair not planning to acquire Thomas Cook’s fleet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Belgian man (61) spreads child pornography ‘to meet older men’
    ‘Boris Bus’ manufacturer goes into administration
    Sint-Lukas art academy to offer free Dutch courses to attract more students
    Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated by 6 October
    Ryanair not planning to acquire Thomas Cook’s fleet
    Ghent’s push for multilingual classrooms sparks outrage among local politicians
    Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest
    Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary recess
    Ryanair announces four new lines from Belgium next summer
    Health Minister is ‘violating the law’ over family caregiver allowances, says critic
    Brussels municipality wants total ban on patio heaters
    Belgium’s ‘executioner of Raqqa’ demands to be repatriated, tried in Belgium
    Charles Michel on Jacques Chirac: A man of courage who marked political history
    Belgium export tons of polluted soil to the Netherlands each year
    Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels
    ‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years
    Newly launched ‘Mario Kart Tour’ unavailable in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate strike classes and hitchhiking
    Sex workers in Bruges are using Airbnb rentals for work
    View more

    Belgian man (61) spreads child pornography ‘to meet older men’

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    He only realised that the situation got completely out of hand when the police invaded his home. Credit: Belga

    A man (61) from Bruges has been brought before the criminal court for possession and distribution of child pornography, which he used “because he liked older men”.

    The man was brought onto the public prosecutor’s radar after a report came in from the United States. A search of the man’s house revealed he was in possession of child pornography, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    His explanation is that he is attracted to older men, according to Het Nieuwsblad. He said he was posing as a minor to get attention from older men on chat boxes for gay men, also sending them child pornography.

    He only realised that the situation got completely out of hand when the police invaded his home, according to his lawyer, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The public prosecutor demands 18 months in jail, but the man’s lawyer asked the judge for a suspended sentence, linked to probation conditions, after the man expressed his regret and his wish to get treatment. The verdict will follow on 24 October.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job