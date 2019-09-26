Belgian man (61) spreads child pornography ‘to meet older men’

He only realised that the situation got completely out of hand when the police invaded his home. Credit: Belga

A man (61) from Bruges has been brought before the criminal court for possession and distribution of child pornography, which he used “because he liked older men”.

The man was brought onto the public prosecutor’s radar after a report came in from the United States. A search of the man’s house revealed he was in possession of child pornography, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

His explanation is that he is attracted to older men, according to Het Nieuwsblad. He said he was posing as a minor to get attention from older men on chat boxes for gay men, also sending them child pornography.

He only realised that the situation got completely out of hand when the police invaded his home, according to his lawyer, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The public prosecutor demands 18 months in jail, but the man’s lawyer asked the judge for a suspended sentence, linked to probation conditions, after the man expressed his regret and his wish to get treatment. The verdict will follow on 24 October.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times