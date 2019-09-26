 
Antwerp police announce drug checks across the province over the weekend
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
    Antwerp police announce drug checks across the province over the weekend

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    According to the police, the chances of getting caught are high. Credit: Belga

    Police checks targeted on drug use behind the wheel will be held spread over the province of Antwerp, starting from Friday 27 September 18:00 PM.

    The federal police are coordinating the campaign, called ‘Drugs, no way’, with the joint deployment of all police forces in the province, supported by the provincial governor Cathy Berx. The checks will be held randomly over the weekend, with a focus on the nights, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “Especially during the nights on the weekends, people are tempted to drive home even after they have taken drugs,” said Jean-Claude Gunst, the administrative director-coordinator of the federal police in Antwerp, to Gazet van Antwerpen

    “It has become socially acceptable, or at least more than it used to be. This campaign is meant to illustrate that this is not okay. Drugs and driving do not go together,” he added.

    “The problem is biggest with people in their twenties, according to analyses from insurance agency Touring. The drugs most frequently found are cannabis, amphetamines and cocaine,” he added.

    According to the police, the chances of getting caught are high as they have switched from time-consuming blood analyses to faster saliva testing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

