 
Brussels government announces 7 new top officials
Friday, 27 September, 2019
    Friday, 27 September 2019
    Brussels government announces 7 new top officials
    Brussels government announces 7 new top officials

    Friday, 27 September 2019
    The officials, given a mandated for five years, were selected after assessments dating from the formation of the new Brussels government. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels government has revealed seven new top officials, selected after assessments dating from the formation of the new Brussels government and given a mandated for five years, according to Belga news agency.

    The Brussels’ administration for Civil Service will be led by general director Isabelle Meulemans, who has been the director of Human Resources in the Brussels Regional Government Service (GOB), and her deputy Cedric Verschooten, who was the director of the Transversal Services department at perspective.brussels.

    At the head of the Brussels Regional Government Service (GOB), three new names appear:

    Gerd Van Den Eede, PhD in economics and administrator at the High Justice Council, will be deputy secretary-general.

    Marnix Tack, civil engineer Electronics and IT-manager at GOB, will be director-general of GOB’s IT department.

    Anne Claes, former director of the External Relations departments at the Brussels regional administration, will be director-general of GOB Brussels International.

    Dimitri Strobbe, who has been working for the former Brussels Minister of Mobility and Public Works, Pascal Smet, will be the new deputy director-general of Brussels Mobility, crossing over to the administration side.

    Yves Bastaerts, who started his career at the Brussels Employment Agency that became Actiris, where he became deputy director-general, will be the new deputy director-general of Brussels Prevention and Security (BPV).

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

