Three-hour power outage at Disneyland Paris hits Belgian daytrippers

The park was without power in some sections for over 3h. Credit: Belga

The Disneyland Paris amusement park in Marne-la-Vallée suffered a three-hour partial power outage on Friday, which affected the operation of several attractions, while many Belgians took advantage of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Day, a public holiday in French-speaking schools, to take time off and visit the park as a family.

Around 10:00 AM, a failure of an external generator caused several attractions to shut down, confirmed Disneyland Paris spokeswoman for Belgium, Sophie Dero told Belga.

@BBCBreaking All rides closed due to electrical issues at Disneyland Paris yet they let everyone come in. Nothing is open! — G Stacks (@thelastduckoff) September 27, 2019

Attractions closed included popular rides such as it’s a Small World, Big Thunder Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain.

🔧 Disneyland Park is currently affected by a park-wide outage that has shut down most attractions.

The cause is unclear. pic.twitter.com/gao96dDYFu — ED92 (@ED92live) September 27, 2019



As a result of this situation, which was described as “exceptional”, park technical services were mobilized en masse to restore power as quickly as possible, the spokesperson added but pointed out that not all attractions had been affected.

Around 1:00 PM, the attractions that had been affected by the power failure were gradually restarted.

The Brussels Times