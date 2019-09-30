 
BASF invests 500 million euros in Antwerp
Monday, 30 September, 2019
    BASF invests 500 million euros in Antwerp

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    In order to increase its production capacity, BASF will invest 500 million euros in its site in the port of Antwerp, the German chemist announced on Monday. 

    BASF wants to increase by 400,000 tons per year the production of ethylene oxide and derivatives of this important compound in the chemical industry to meet the growing demand in Europe. Ethylene oxide derivatives are used in a wide range of industries from health care to automobile. The gradual increase in capacity will be implemented as of 2022. 

    Currently, BASF has two ethylene oxide production factories: Antwerp and Ludwigshafen in Germany, with a total production capacity of 845,000 tons per year.

     The Brussels Times

