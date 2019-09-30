Brussels policeman sentenced to one year in prison for bribery

A Brussels police officer was discovered committing an act of bribery by an undercover report in 2015. The police officer received a sentence of one year in prison on Monday. Credit: Belga

A police officer from the Brussels West district accused of bribery has received a sentence of one year in prison.

An undercover television report released in 2015 by the French-speaking commercial broadcaster RTL showed images the police officer asking for money from a couple in exchange for services that would make their fake marriage appear more credible, reports BX1.

The Brussels public prosecutor opened an investigation in response to the television report and the case was brought to the Criminal Court.

The police officer was declared guilty of all charges and received a sentence of one year in prison and a fine of €600 on Monday morning.

However, the court saw sufficient circumstances to grant the officer punishment with delay, with the exception of the €600 fine, reports Bruzz.

The police officer is currently working at an administrative service with the Brussels West police.

“We will receive a copy of the judgment and then we will see what measures we can take,” said acting Chief of Police Johan Berckmans. “The man can still appeal,” Berckmans added.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times