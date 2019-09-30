Over half of Flemish drivers think Flanders has a speeding problem

Out of 1,500 Flemish citizens surveyed, 74,8% estimate that speed should be reduced to increase road safety in Flanders. Credit: PIxabay.

Over half (53%) of Flemish drivers consider speeding a problem, according to a study by the Flemish traffic knowledge organization, Vlaamse Stichting Verkeerskunde (VSV).

The findings show that 53% of motorists asked think that fellow drivers do not respect speed limits. In 30 km/h zones, the number rises to 64%.

Out of 1,500 Flemish citizens surveyed, 74,8% estimate that maximum speed should be reduced to increase road safety in Flanders.

More than 8 in 10 drivers are willing to respect speed limits in the school zones (30 km/h) or town centres (50 km/h). Outside of built-up areas and on motorways, willingness decreases, but about 7 out of 10 drivers try not to speed.VSV notes unclear speed limits and the underestimation of risks as main reasons for speeding.

For less than 37% of drivers, speed limits are clear everywhere. Another group of 38% indicate that they have difficulty driving inside the speed limit.

“Exaggerated and inappropriate speed is the biggest cause of major accidents in Flanders,” said Flemish Minister for Mobility Ben Weyts. “This factor plays a role in an estimated 1 in 3 fatal accidents. Reason enough to continue to raise the awareness of drivers about this important traffic killer, while at the same time expanding the number of route controls on Flemish roads.”

VSV has organized a new ‘Control Cruiser’ campaign. A Control Cruiser is a model driver who always adheres to the maximum speed.

The campaign runs from September 29 to November 3 via billboards and 10,000 local signs. The posters call on drivers to follow the speed limit and thank all Control Cruisers that pass by.

Sheila Uria

The Brussels Times

