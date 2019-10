Brussels Criminal Court is set to hold a hearing on Marc Dutroux, the Belgian wife of a Swiss jihadist could be repatriated by Switzerland and what the new Flemish government means.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

A hearing concerning a liberation request from Marc Dutroux, a serial child rapist and killer convicted to life in prison, will be held by a Brussels criminal court in October. Read more.

The new government, consisting of the same parties as the previous one: rightwing N-VA, centre CD&V and liberal Open Vld, came to a coalition agreement after 127 days of negotiating. Read more.

A lecturer at the Karel de Grote Hogeschool, a technical college, in Antwerp has been sent on sick leave after he asked his students to perform several acts for the climate in exchange for better grades, report Belgian media. Read more.

A Dutch animal rights group is offering up to €5,000 in exchange for a “golden tip” which could lead to the presumed poachers of wolf Naya and her cubs. Read more.

Ex-State Security agent Nicolas Ullens de Schooten on Monday filed a complaint with the federal prosecutor’s office for death threats received while investigating corruption and money laundering cases in the course of his former functions. Read more.

The management of Thomas Cook Retail Belgium confirmed on Monday that it is officially declared bankrupt. Read more.

The number of overweight or obese people in Belgium is mounting at the same time as smoking and regular drinking habits decline, a new federal health survey showed. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times