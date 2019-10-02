 
Second living leatherback sea turtle spotted off Belgian coast ever
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
Latest News:
Second living leatherback sea turtle spotted off Belgian...
‘Milk is deadly’ vegan campaign draws criticism from...
Protesters in Brussels demand greater inclusion for people...
Train traffic between Brussels and Antwerp disrupted because...
Extreme-right essayist sentenced to one year in jail...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    Second living leatherback sea turtle spotted off Belgian coast ever
    ‘Milk is deadly’ vegan campaign draws criticism from Belgian dairy industry
    Protesters in Brussels demand greater inclusion for people with disabilities
    Train traffic between Brussels and Antwerp disrupted because of overhead line break
    Extreme-right essayist sentenced to one year in jail
    New Flemish government to ban headscarves in schools, causing unrest in Ghent
    Flemish Ministers sworn into new government
    Brexit: British PM says only alternative to UK proposal is no-deal
    Didier Reynders receives rave reviews from Belgian Euro-parliamentarians following audition
    Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional survey shows
    52.3% of over 55’s in Belgium are still working
    Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison
    Cocaine trafficking new target of joint Belgian-Brazilian police operation
    Man attempts to set himself on fire in front of European Commission
    Walloon forests closed to prevent African Swine Fever outbreak
    Brussels street renamed in honour of slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi
    Two First World War shells found by magnet fishers in Antwerp
    The individual side of Brexit in Belgium
    Two vehicles catch fire near Brussels-Midi station
    ‘Like a headless chicken’ Spanish press criticise Belgian Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois
    View more

    Second living leatherback sea turtle spotted off Belgian coast ever

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    How the turtle ended up in front of the Belgian coast is not clear. Credit: Wikipedia

    A leatherback sea turtle was spotted in front of the Belgian coast on 13 September, which is very exceptional as they usually only swim in tropic and subtropic seas.

    The turtle swam near Oostduinkerke, seven kilometres off the coast. It is only the fifth time a leatherback turtle has been seen in Belgium, and only the second that it was still alive, reports VRT NWS.

    How the turtle ended up in front of the Belgian coast is not clear, but it did not show any external signs of being injured or weakened.

    Leatherback sea turtles are the biggest and heaviest turtles in the world and have a very noticeable leather-like shell.

    The species is on the Red List of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) included in the “Vulnerable” category.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job