 
Dries Van Langenhove not allowed to participate in VUB debate
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
Latest News:
Jan Jambon extends a hand to young climate...
Dries Van Langenhove not allowed to participate in...
Thomas Cook repatriations slowing down as most Belgians...
Second ever living leatherback sea turtle spotted off...
‘Milk is deadly’ vegan campaign draws criticism from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    Jan Jambon extends a hand to young climate activists
    Dries Van Langenhove not allowed to participate in VUB debate
    Thomas Cook repatriations slowing down as most Belgians have returned
    Second ever living leatherback sea turtle spotted off Belgian coast
    ‘Milk is deadly’ vegan campaign draws criticism from Belgian dairy industry
    Protesters in Brussels demand greater inclusion for people with disabilities
    Train traffic between Brussels and Antwerp disrupted because of overhead line break
    Extreme-right essayist sentenced to one year in jail
    New Flemish government to ban headscarves in schools, causing unrest in Ghent
    Flemish Ministers sworn into new government
    Brexit: British PM says only alternative to UK proposal is no-deal
    Didier Reynders receives rave reviews from Belgian Euro-parliamentarians following audition
    Average rent in Brussels sees slight hike, regional survey shows
    52.3% of over 55’s in Belgium are still working
    Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison
    Cocaine trafficking new target of joint Belgian-Brazilian police operation
    Man attempts to set himself on fire in front of European Commission
    Walloon forests closed to prevent African Swine Fever outbreak
    Brussels street renamed in honour of slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi
    Two First World War shells found by magnet fishers in Antwerp
    View more

    Dries Van Langenhove not allowed to participate in VUB debate

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    The VUB security service does not have the means to guarantee the serenity of the debate. Credit: Belga

    Dries Van Langenhove, the founder of the extreme-right youth movement Schild en Vrienden will not be allowed to take part in a debate organised by liberal student association LVSV at the VUB university.

    The VUB cannot guarantee the safety at the debate, said vice-rector Jan Dankcaert. Two other student activities that Van Langenhove was supposed to attend at the UGhent University were already cancelled.

    LVSV would invite politicians of varies parties to a debate on the university campus in Etterbeek on 10 October, but the school contacted the student association to point out the security problems, reports Het Nieuwsblad. The VUB security service does not have the means to guarantee the serenity of the debate, according to the vice-rector.

    Related News:

    “Freedom of speech is very important, but we have to look at the practical aspects here,” said Danckaert, referring to earlier issues when a debate with former Secretary of State Theo Francken (N-VA) was cancelled in 2017, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    This time, the debate will not be cancelled, but candidates from extreme-left and extreme-right parties will not attend, said LVSV chairman Emerick Asmus, reports Sudinfo.

    Van Langenhove is undergoing a judicial investigation after VRT documentary programme Pano made a report about his controversial student association Schild en Vrienden at UGhent.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job