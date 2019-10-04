 
Father sentenced to 8 years in prison for throwing baby on the floor
Friday, 04 October, 2019
    Father sentenced to 8 years in prison for throwing baby on the floor

    Friday, 04 October 2019
    Brussels' public prosecutor's office demanded a punishment of 15 years in prison, given the recidivism of the crime. Credit: Wikipedia

    A man (36) from the Brussels’ municipality of Koekelberg has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for attempted manslaughter of his 3-months-old daughter.

    The man had thrown the baby on the floor because she was crying. In 2008, the same man had been sentenced to nine years in prison before for killing his son who was playing a video game, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    During that time, the man was free on probation after he had hit his then-girlfriend and their baby. He was sentenced to nine years and was released in 2018.

    He started a new relationship and became a father again. In November 2018 he forcibly threw the 3-months-old baby on the floor, resulting in a cranial fracture. The baby is recovering, but it is not yet clear if this will affect her later development, reports Bruzz.

    “The defendant, using both hands and great force, threw his daughter on the floor,” the judge said in the verdict. “Her fall was broken by a play mat. He knew he could have killed her,” the judge added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

