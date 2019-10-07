 
‘All the hate impacts her and our whole family,’ says climate activist Anuna De Wever’s mother
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 October, 2019
Latest News:
Body found in Parc de Bruxelles...
URBSFA licensing commission orders Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s...
Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM...
Teen climate activists’ ‘Sail to the COP’ boat...
Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 October 2019
    Body found in Parc de Bruxelles
    URBSFA licensing commission orders Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s role
    Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM to apply for extension
    Teen climate activists’ ‘Sail to the COP’ boat forced to dock in France
    Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all Thomas Cook travellers’ costs
    Former religion teacher accused of indecent assault to stand trial in Brussels
    Woman given jail sentence for illegally practising gynaecology, leading to patient’s death
    ‘All the hate impacts her and our whole family,’ says climate activist Anuna De Wever’s mother
    Albert Heijn acknowledges it has been ‘sloppy’ with announcing listeria contamination
    Belgium in Brief: Night train to Vienna, headphone ban and missing woman found
    Mona Lisa returned to her usual place in the Louvre
    New Flemish government wants to save €110 million by adjusting child support
    Brussels attacks iconic survivor launches new call to find mystery savior
    Domestic oil prices in Belgium are set to increase on Tuesday
    African Swine fever cost the Belgian pig industry around half a billion euros
    STIB launches bus driving simulator to recruit personnel
    Ban cyclists from wearing headphones, says Antwerp governor
    Brexit: No postponement this time, Johnson warns French president
    Missing Brussels woman (31) found following police appeal
    Fourth global climate strike planned days before UN climate summit
    View more

    ‘All the hate impacts her and our whole family,’ says climate activist Anuna De Wever’s mother

    Monday, 07 October 2019
    "We are afraid to walk to the mailbox sometimes," said Anuna's mother. Credit: Belga

    Anuna De Wever and her older sister Josefien Hoerée, together with around 30 other European climate activists, left from Amsterdam to go to the Youth Climate Conference in Chile, by sailboat.

    After their visit to the Amazon rainforest with Native Brazilian leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni, the climate activists will travel 5,000 kilometres by bus to Santiago in Chile, where the Youth Climate Conference will be held from 28 to 30 November. Their mother, Katrien Van der Heyden, has been following the trip with the app Vesselfinder.

    “It was a very emotional goodbye,” she said to Het Nieuwsblad. “The stress for the preparation of this expedition and the tension from the last few months were tough on our family. But we are not throwing in the towel, we do not have time for that. History will show that the haters are wrong,” she said.

    Related News:

    The hatemail even comes addressed to their family home. “We are afraid to walk to the mailbox sometimes. All this hate impacts Anuna and our entire family. At the same time, we know that people who react like that, do not have any good arguments, which proves us right. I do not understand, Anuna and the other young climate activists do not do more than follow the latest science,” she said.

    “The urgency of drastic measures for the climate is an undeniable fact. If we do not turn the tide now, Flanders will soon be flooded. That too is a fact. The fact that the climate is not taken seriously, not even by our new Flemish government, is for me the turbulent water that I am really afraid of. Not the water that my two daughters are sailing through these days,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job