On Tuesday morning, the rain caused numerous incidences of road congestion across Belgium, the Flemish traffic centre stated. Up to 500 kilometres of accumulated tailbacks were recorded on the road network.

Congestion problems are centred mainly on Brussels and Antwerp, but also Ghent and Liège. The area of rain that swept across the country causing some accidents made traffic conditions difficult.

Most of the tailbacks lasted until about 10:00 AM.

The Brussels Times