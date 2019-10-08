 
Colruyt, Fluxys plan to produce hydrogen from windmills
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
Latest News:
Colruyt, Fluxys plan to produce hydrogen from windmills...
EuroMillions €190 million jackpot to be won on...
Fashion month brings shows, sales and exhibitions to...
Liege policeman’s life no longer in danger...
Nearly 500 illegal weapons seized in West-Flanders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    Colruyt, Fluxys plan to produce hydrogen from windmills
    EuroMillions €190 million jackpot to be won on Tuesday
    Fashion month brings shows, sales and exhibitions to Brussels in October
    Liege policeman’s life no longer in danger
    Nearly 500 illegal weapons seized in West-Flanders
    Flemish parliament evacuated after bomb scare
    Police car with offensive anti-Greta Thunberg stickers spotted in Ghent
    Inclusion of Roma in the EU, ‘a priority’ for the new European Commission
    Think Pink to distribute breast-shaped chocolates to encourage mammogram tests
    King appoints Demotte and Bourgeois as ‘preformateurs’ of Federal government
    Animal Rights demands a ban on ‘slaughter safaris’
    Minimum wage could increase by €58 gross each month
    Belgium in Brief: Body found, teen climate activists’ boat forced to dock and passers-by face possible prosecution
    What does the new Flemish government mean for newcomers?
    AB Inbev working to turn brewing residues into a cleaning product
    ‘Executioner of Raqqa’ says he wants to have a ‘normal life in Belgium’
    Man (77) suspected of arson risks two year jail sentence
    Police increase speed checks throughout Belgium on Tuesday
    Passers-by face probe for failing to assist dying man in central square
    Voyeuristic Ghent coach faces prison after filming women’s dressing rooms, sharing online
    View more

    Colruyt, Fluxys plan to produce hydrogen from windmills

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    © Belga

    The Colruyt supermarket chain and Fluxys, which runs the gas network, plan to produce hydrogen from electricity derived from offshore windmills, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

    If their project gets off the ground, it will mark the first time that green hydrogen is produced on such a scale in Belgium.
    The idea is to use excess wind energy to produce hydrogen, a high-energy gas that can be kept in reserve for use when energy is less abundant. It has the added benefit of being produced without emitting CO2 or any other greenhouse gas, contrary to hydrogen produced from gas.

    The projected plant will have a capacity of 12 to 25 megawatts and can be extended. Two sites are under consideration, Zeebrugge or Antwerp Port. The investment cost is estimated at 25 million euros.

    Preparatory work on the project has been completed, the two dailies learned, and the boards of the Colruyt Group and Fluxys are expected to approve the investment in the next few weeks.

    The two groups are examining different possibilities of innovation bonuses, investment assistance or operational subsidies.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job