Brussels e-bike company asks users to report incorrectly parked bicycles

Billy, the shared electric bikes in Brussels, has launched a campaign to remind its users to leave the bikes behind properly, as it has been getting thousands of new users over the summer.

The company started a Facebook campaign to ask its users to leave their bikes properly. “People who found a bike that was left behind as it should be, will also leave it behind properly themselves. The simple act of asking them to pay extra attention on Facebook has shown results already,” said Pierre De Schaetzen to The Brussels Times.

The video asks Billy users to always attach the bikes to a pole or a bicycle rack after using them, to not park them on private property and to always pay attention to the elderly or little children when using them.

In the video, the company also asks to notify the company of wrongly parked bikes by taking a photo and sending it to Billy on social media or via the app with the address of where the photo was taken. “Usually, we contact the people who left the bikes behind wrongly one by one, but that was becoming too much, so we asked other users to help,” De Schaetzen said.

“We have always been proud of the fact that Billy Bikes were always left behind properly. The mobility of our users is not more important than the mobility of the other people in Brussels using the sidewalks,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times