Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high, says Federal police

From Tuesday 8 October 6:00 to Wednesday 9 October 6:00, the Federal police organised a 24-hours-long speed check in Belgium.

In total, around 1,200,778 vehicles were checked by 133 police zones and the Federal traffic police. 30,604 drivers (2,55%) were going too fast, and 181 driving licences were suspended. During the last all-day speed checks, 2,71% of drivers drove too fast and 65 licences were suspended. The results of the speed checks are mixed, as the percentage of offenders dropped slightly, but more licences had to be suspended.

Police emphasised that speeding is one of the main causes of death in traffic. Every speeding driver must be aware of the dangers to their own safety, but also the safety of other road users.

The aim is to make the roads safer and reduce the number of road fatalities. By doing these regular and pre-announced checks, the police hope to contribute to a change in mentality in Belgian drivers.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times