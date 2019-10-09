 
Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high, says Federal police
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
Latest News:
Climate change is a serious problem for humanity,...
Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high,...
Additional STIB staff deployed to help commuters navigate...
Brussels Airlines resumes daily flights to Kinshasa...
The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Climate change is a serious problem for humanity, Nobel laureate warns
    Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high, says Federal police
    Additional STIB staff deployed to help commuters navigate reversed escalators
    Brussels Airlines resumes daily flights to Kinshasa
    The Federal government is axing a private-jet rental contract
    Brexit: Emergency UK parliament meeting scheduled after final EU summit before deadline
    At least two killed in shooting in Germany, one suspect arrested
    Brussels e-bike company asks users to report incorrectly parked bicycles
    Flanders falling short of target to cut CO2 emissions by 2020
    Brussels’ amusement park Mini-Europe applies for demolition permit
    Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry advises travellers to ‘stay away from demonstrations’ in Ecuador
    Caller behind Flemish parliament bomb threat identified
    Belgium in Brief: Baby vicuña, girl on horseback and misogynistic advertising
    Over 400 drivers caught on their phones during week-long awareness campaign in Halle-Vilvoorde
    Police look for suspect who groped woman in Brussels parking lot
    Public hospital staff to stop work every Tuesday ahead of regional strike
    Baby vicuña born in Planckendael zoo
    Bicky Burger hit by complaint over ‘sickening’ campaign
    Peaceful tribute march to take place in Brussels for minor killed by police car
    Bad weather: 500 km of accumulated traffic jams on Tuesday morning
    View more

    Number of drivers caught speeding remains too high, says Federal police

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    The results of the speed checks are mixed, as the percentage of offenders dropped slightly, but more licences had to be suspended. Credit: Pixabay

    From Tuesday 8 October 6:00 to Wednesday 9 October 6:00, the Federal police organised a 24-hours-long speed check in Belgium.

    In total, around 1,200,778 vehicles were checked by 133 police zones and the Federal traffic police. 30,604 drivers (2,55%) were going too fast, and 181 driving licences were suspended. During the last all-day speed checks, 2,71% of drivers drove too fast and 65 licences were suspended. The results of the speed checks are mixed, as the percentage of offenders dropped slightly, but more licences had to be suspended.

    Police emphasised that speeding is one of the main causes of death in traffic. Every speeding driver must be aware of the dangers to their own safety, but also the safety of other road users.

    The aim is to make the roads safer and reduce the number of road fatalities. By doing these regular and pre-announced checks, the police hope to contribute to a change in mentality in Belgian drivers.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job