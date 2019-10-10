 
    Climate Crisis: nearly 1,000 doctors demand greater action in Belgium

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    70,000 people marched through the streets of Brussels on 2 December 2018 to call for policy makers to take more ambitious steps to curb climate change. Credit: Belga.

    An open letter put forward by the group ‘Docs for Climate’ was signed on Wednesday by 969 doctors.

    “We, the signatory doctors, are extremely concerned about the impact of climate and environmental disruption on the health of our people and future generations,” the open letter explains.

    The letter, addressed to Belgian citizens, journalists and political leaders calls on Belgian’s to act now in order to limit the climate crisis, recalling the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

    Related News:

    “The increase in the number of deaths during heat waves is known, but we will get more tropical diseases such as malaria, dengue or zika,” said one of the initiators of the letter, General Practitioner, Lucie Blondé.

    “Climate change will increase health costs in our country,” added Blondé, reports Bruzz.

    Signatories include medical faculty deans from the universities of Ghent, Antwerp and the Catholic University of Louvain (UCLouvain), reports Nieuwsblad.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

