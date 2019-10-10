 
Police officer convicted of driving under the influence for fourth time
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
    Police officer convicted of driving under the influence for fourth time

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    The police court of Kortrijk sentenced the man to a three-month driving ban and a €1,200 fine after a breath alcohol test. Credit: Belga

    A 51-year-old police inspector from Staden, in the province of West-Flanders, was convicted a fourth time for driving under the influence of alcohol.

    The police court of Kortrijk sentenced the man to a three-month driving ban and a €1,200 fine after a positive breath alcohol test.

    On 26 March 2018, the man tested with a blood alcohol concentration of 2.18. “I am incredibly ashamed,” he said to the police judge. “There is probably a disciplinary sanction waiting for me at work as well,” he added, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The man is an inspector in the Arro Ieper police zone. “You should be aware that because of your job, you have to set an example,” the judge said. “It is a little strange for someone who has to punish other drivers when they have drunk too much to be doing the exact same thing,” the judge added.

    To get his driver’s licence back after the three-month suspension, he will have to pass both his theoretical and practical driving examination again, as well as pass a medical and psychological test.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

