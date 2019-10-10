Police arrest robber found lying drunk beside train tracks with weapon and stolen cash

The man who had earlier on Wednesday evening robbed a gas station was discovered lying drunk next to train tracks on Spoorwegstraat in Berchem. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Antwerp police arrested on Wednesday evening a robber who was found lying drunk beside train tracks in possession of a weapon and stolen cash.

Earlier that evening, the 38-year-old man entered a gas station on a street in the neighbourhood of Berchem in Antwerp, threatened the store clerk with a weapon and stole some of the contents from the cash register.

He subsequently ran away, reports Nieuwsblad.

“Initially, the search in the area of ​​Roderveldlaan showed no results, but a foot patrol of the Berchem neighbourhood team who supervised the station came to the scene and found the suspect on Spoorwegstraat,” said the Antwerp police.

The robber was discovered lying next to the tracks in a drunken state in possession of a weapon and stolen cash.

After briefly resisting the police, the man was arrested and put in a police car.

“The suspect was recognised by the camera images from the store,” the police added.

The suspect will be brought before court on Thursday, reports Gazette Van Antwerpen.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times