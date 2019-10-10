 
Police arrest robber found lying drunk beside train tracks with weapon and stolen cash
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium not yet ready for liberalised rail transport...
Turkish President threatens Europe with an influx of...
Turn out the lights on Saturday’s darkness night...
Migration museum opening in Molenbeek will honour Brussels...
Police arrest robber found lying drunk beside train...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Belgium not yet ready for liberalised rail transport
    Turkish President threatens Europe with an influx of migrants
    Turn out the lights on Saturday’s darkness night
    Migration museum opening in Molenbeek will honour Brussels migrants
    Police arrest robber found lying drunk beside train tracks with weapon and stolen cash
    EU drops Switzerland from tax-haven list
    ‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels, says Environment Minister
    Belgian employer organisations fearful of a ‘no deal’ Brexit
    Animal organs can be used to create renewable fuel
    Police officer convicted of driving under the influence for fourth time
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
    Attack on German synagogue was broadcast live for 35 minutes on Twitch
    Hundreds of people wreak havoc on Mediamarkt before meet and greet with Dutch rapper
    Knife-carrying man arrested in Koekelberg was ‘looking for Jews’
    Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises
    Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival
    Climate activists to occupy Royal Palace’s garden to ask King to declare climate emergency
    Climate Crisis: nearly 1,000 doctors demand greater action in Belgium
    Parliament bomb scare suspect released, was calling for information
    Police arrest man with knife near Koekelberg school
    View more

    Police arrest robber found lying drunk beside train tracks with weapon and stolen cash

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    The man who had earlier on Wednesday evening robbed a gas station was discovered lying drunk next to train tracks on Spoorwegstraat in Berchem. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Antwerp police arrested on Wednesday evening a robber who was found lying drunk beside train tracks in possession of a weapon and stolen cash.

    Earlier that evening, the 38-year-old man entered a gas station on a street in the neighbourhood of Berchem in Antwerp, threatened the store clerk with a weapon and stole some of the contents from the cash register.

    He subsequently ran away, reports Nieuwsblad.

    “Initially, the search in the area of ​​Roderveldlaan showed no results, but a foot patrol of the Berchem neighbourhood team who supervised the station came to the scene and found the suspect on Spoorwegstraat,” said the Antwerp police.

    The robber was discovered lying next to the tracks in a drunken state in possession of a weapon and stolen cash.

    After briefly resisting the police, the man was arrested and put in a police car.

    “The suspect was recognised by the camera images from the store,” the police added.

    The suspect will be brought before court on Thursday, reports Gazette Van Antwerpen.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job