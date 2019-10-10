 
Migration museum opening in Molenbeek will honour Brussels migrants
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
    Migration museum opening in Molenbeek will honour Brussels migrants

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Migration has shaped Brussels as it is now, with 184 nationalities living together. Credit: Belga

    On Saturday 12 October, the nonprofit organisation Foyer will open the MigratieMuseumMigration in Molenbeek to honour Brussels’ migration waves.

    The goal of the MigratieMuseumMigration is to show visitors in a participatory way how post-war migration waves have shaped Brussels as it is now, with 184 nationalities, using art installations, information panels and a permanent exhibition.

    The museum will start and end on the ground floor where an arrangement of seats will invite the public to talk to each other and discuss what they have learned.

    The permanent exhibition on the first floor will show the migration waves and the demographical evolution of Brussels, and exhibitions about the current refugee crisis will be found on the second floor.

    The museum will invest in the power of personal stories, and asks visitors from Brussels with a link to migration and want to share their own story, to contact them with photos, albums, memories or souvenirs.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

