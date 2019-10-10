Lukaku promises 5,000 tickets for charities if he scores his 50th goal against San Marino

The Belgian football player Romelu Lukaku has promised to give 5,000 free tickets for Red Devils games to two charities if he scores his 50th goal for the national team in the game against San Marino on Thursday evening.

The football player, who has scored 49 goals for the national football team since his debut in 2010, promised to distribute 5,000 free tickets for the Red Devils among two charities, ‘Kom op tegen Kanker’ supporting cancer patients, and the Diabetes Liga, if he scores his 50th goal during the European Championship Qualification game against San Marino.

The Belgian Fan Club 1895 will also receive free tickets, said the football player. “They have supported us since the beginning, and experienced this beautiful journey with us,” he said.

Anyone who chooses their favourite Lukaku goal since his debut with the Red Devils on the website of the Royal Belgian Football Association, can win a meet and greet with the player, even if he does not score against San Marino.

“This campaign is a way to thank all the people who have supported me during the last decade with the national team,” said the football player.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times