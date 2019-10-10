 
Brussels activist challenges himself to live 100 days without plastic
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels activist challenges himself to live 100 days...
Climate change is bringing new bee species to...
European Parliament rejects French Commissioner designate...
Lukaku promises 5,000 tickets for charities if he...
Turkish President threatens Europe with an influx of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Brussels activist challenges himself to live 100 days without plastic
    Climate change is bringing new bee species to Belgium
    European Parliament rejects French Commissioner designate
    Lukaku promises 5,000 tickets for charities if he scores his 50th goal against San Marino
    Turkish President threatens Europe with an influx of migrants
    The 12th ‘darkness night’ will be held across Belgium on Saturday
    Migration museum opening in Molenbeek will honour Brussels migrants
    Preventative steps against obesity could see a 0.5% increase in GDP
    Police arrest robber found lying drunk beside train tracks with weapon and stolen cash
    EU drops Switzerland from tax-haven list
    ‘No rush’ to bring 5G network to Brussels, says Environment Minister
    Belgian employer organisations fearful of a ‘no deal’ Brexit
    Animal organs can be used to create renewable fuel
    Police officer convicted of driving under the influence for fourth time
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
    Attack on German synagogue was broadcast live for 35 minutes on Twitch
    Hundreds of people wreak havoc on Mediamarkt before meet and greet with Dutch rapper
    Knife-carrying man arrested in Koekelberg was ‘looking for Jews’
    Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises
    Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival
    View more

    Brussels activist challenges himself to live 100 days without plastic

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    "When I was on holiday in Greece, three years ago, after several hours of hiking I reached an isolated beach that was full of plastic trash," said Artem. Credit: Pixabay

    Brussels’ activist Artem Mozgovoy (32) has challenged himself to live 100 days without plastic, and shares his experiences with his followers on social media.

    “When I was on holiday in Greece, three years ago, after several hours of hiking I reached an isolated beach that was full of plastic trash. I wondered where it came from, if it was even Greek trash, or if it washed up from another part of the world. I really started thinking about it, and right there, I promised myself that I would stop using plastic,” said Mozgovoy to The Brussels Times.

    He did not immediately become as radical as living completely without plastic. He stopped traded in mass-market stores for secondhand shops and stopped eating meat, partly because it was wrapped in plastic. “I tried to avoid as much plastic as I could, and yet, at the end of every week, I still had a plastic bag full of plastic trash,” he said.

    After that, he decided to challenge himself more radically to 100 days without buying any plastic at all. “I decided to share my experience on social media, so I could hopefully inspire some other people,” he said.

    Since humanity has started producing plastic in the early 1950s, more than eight billion metric tonnes of it has been produced. Globally, we use about one million plastic bottles every minute. Coca Cola alone produces about 110 billion plastic bottles every year, according to a study by the University of Georgia. Only 9% of those eight billion metric tonnes of plastic has been recycled since then. The rest has been incinerated, buried, and about half of it has been dumped into the sea.

    “These numbers really shocked me. I thought, we can wait for someone to step up, we can demand that someone does something about this, we can vote for the green parties, but in the end, it is still our own plastic. We can take control. Imagine if one day, all consumers would say, ‘I do not want to buy Coca Cola anymore until they do something about their plastic waste’. They will react immediately. The only things that are missing are public awareness and information,” said Mozgovoy. “So I thought, why not just do it? We have more power than we think,” he added.

    Related News:

    In practice, however, living without plastic is not as easy as it seems. “There are shampoo bars, bamboo toothbrushes and even tooth powder, if you want to avoid the plastic tubes, but groceries are difficult,” he said.

    “Most of our plastic footprint comes from our groceries. Supermarkets equal plastic. It seems as if they cannot exist without wrapping every single cucumber in plastic. I went to my local Delhaize with my own cloth bag looking for plastic-free products, and I just left it empty, there was nothing I could buy,” he added.

    “I don’t want all the supermarkets in the world to go bankrupt, but once we start making these choices consistently, they will have to adapt and accommodate our needs and desires. If we stop buying it, they will stop selling it,” Mozgovoy said, adding that local corner shops are good alternatives.

    His goal is primarily to inform people of how much plastic we use. “I am convinced that most people love nature. The reason we have been polluting everything with plastic is not that we hate nature, it is that we have not been conscious about our plastic use,” he said. If more people would be informed and shown that there are easy, not-expensive alternatives, they would act differently, according to him.

    “Some things, like mobile phones, computers or eyeglasses, we obviously cannot avoid, but all single-use, avoidable, unnecessary plastic just has to go,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job