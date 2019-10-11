 
Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
Friday, 11 October, 2019
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    The Brussels Canal Run is the only Brussels running competition along the canal with a view of the water. Credit: Twitter/Jan Schaerlaekens

    On Saturday 12 October the fifth edition of the Brussels Canal Run will take place starting from 2:00 PM.

    Different from other years, this year’s edition will have a ‘party village’ at the finish line with a bouncy castle, music, a giant paëlla dish and a free photo booth.

    The Brussels Canal Run is the only Brussels running competition along the canal with a view of the water, between the Molenbeek and Anderlecht locks. The trail follows the old industrial districts. “This year, you will even be running on the site of the Gobert construction company, which will be opened for the occasion,” said Jef van Damme, organiser of the Canal Run, to Bruzz.

    The runners can choose between several trails to follow. There is a 1km-long kids run, and a 4, 9, or 13km run for adults.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

