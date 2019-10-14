 
    High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave six people poisoned

    Monday, 14 October 2019
    High carbon monoxide concentration levels were discovered in a house in Molenbeek late on Saturday night. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    High concentration levels of carbon monoxide saw six people poisoned in a house in Molenbeek in the early hours of Sunday morning.

    The emergency services were called to a house on Korenbeek street at around 12:30 AM on Sunday morning because an elderly woman was feeling unwell.

    “Once on the scene, the ambulance carbon monoxide detector went off immediately, displaying level two, which is a significant concentration,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels firefighter department, reports BX1.

    “Several ambulances and a SMUR [Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service] team were immediately called for help. The elderly lady was severely intoxicated and taken to the hospital, as were the other five family members,” Derieuw added.

    Earlier on Saturday evening, a fire took place in the kitchen of the house, the flames of which were extinguished by the family.

    However, the family failed to adequately ventilate the house afterwards, leading to the high concentration of carbon monoxide, reports La Dernière Heure.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

