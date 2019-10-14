Biggest pumpkins in Europe award given to three Antwerp growers

At the European Championship pumpkin weighing in Ludwigsburg in Germany, three pumpkin growers from the municipality of Kasterlee in the Antwerp province have won first, second, and third place.

The title goes to Mario Van Geel, who presented a pumpkin weighing 1,013 kg. Second place was for Luc Van Heuckelom, whose pumpkin weighed 979 kg, and Jan Biermans came in third with a pumpkin of 860 kg.

“At a different contest a few days ago, the pumpkin weighed 1,016 kg, but because it has been removed from the plant, it can no longer grow and dries out slowly. I am glad it only lost 3 kg,” said Van Geel to VRT NWS.

The pumpkin weighing world record is at 1,190.5 kg and is held by Mathias Willemijns, also a Belgian grower. “This is a top achievement for the pumpkin club of Kasterlee, and for Belgium. This is all with seed from our club. We have great seed!”

An exhibition of individual pumpkins and real pumpkin sculptures will take place in the garden of Ludwigsburg Castle. 450,000 pumpkins can be admired in this year’s “Fairy World” theme until 3 November.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times