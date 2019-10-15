Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists

Protests have been sparked in Brussels in response to the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court to give nine Catalan independence activists sentences of between nine and thirteen years in prison. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Over 100 people gathered on Monday evening in front of the Spanish embassy in Brussels to protest against the sentences received by Catalan independence activists from the Spanish Supreme Court.

The Spanish Supreme Court sentenced on Monday seven Catalan independence activists, involved in the succession of Catalonia in 2017, to between ten and thirteen years in prison.

The court decision prompted protests in Catalonia on Tuesday which have seen several highways in the region cut off and high-speed trains between Barcelona and Girona disrupted, reports The Financial Times.

The protesters in Brussels, some of whom waved Catalan flags, demanded the immediate release of the prisoners, reports BX1.

Further protests are set to take place in Brussels on Tuesday at 12:30 PM, when participants will gather at the Schuman roundabout, in front of the European institutions, and march to the Spanish embassy.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times