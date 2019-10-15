 
Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Latest News:
Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence...
Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal...
Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign...
Forced psychiatric admission procedures in Brussels doubled since...
16 suspected transmigrants arrested in Antwerp, police reports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
    Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel
    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
    Forced psychiatric admission procedures in Brussels doubled since 2010
    16 suspected transmigrants arrested in Antwerp, police reports
    Nearly 14% of world’s food is lost before reaching the market
    New measure banning alcohol consumption in central Brussels announced
    Video of reef shark eating bullhead shark in Antwerp aquarium surfaces online
    20 firefighters intervene to put out fire in Etterbeek apartment
    The World of Bruegel in Black and White exhibition to open in KBR in Brussels on Wednesday
    Flemish Alzheimerliga wants to maintain reimbursement of Alzheimer’s disease medication
    Online marketplace for electronics recycling launched in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion co-founder on trial over attempted drone disruption at Heathrow airport
    From Sheffield with love: 550 km pro-Europe cycle will reach Brussels on Tuesday
    Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and diesel prices up
    Ethiopian Airlines to begin daily direct flights from Brussels to Addis Ababa
    Millions across EU support record-breaking push to end caged farming
    Biggest pumpkins in Europe award given to three Antwerp growers
    Charles Michel visits Finland
    Number of tram incidents drops as Brussels network grows
    View more

    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Protests have been sparked in Brussels in response to the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court to give nine Catalan independence activists sentences of between nine and thirteen years in prison. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Over 100 people gathered on Monday evening in front of the Spanish embassy in Brussels to protest against the sentences received by Catalan independence activists from the Spanish Supreme Court.

    The Spanish Supreme Court sentenced on Monday seven Catalan independence activists, involved in the succession of Catalonia in 2017, to between ten and thirteen years in prison.

    The court decision prompted protests in Catalonia on Tuesday which have seen several highways in the region cut off and high-speed trains between Barcelona and Girona disrupted, reports The Financial Times.

    The protesters in Brussels, some of whom waved Catalan flags, demanded the immediate release of the prisoners, reports BX1.

    Further protests are set to take place in Brussels on Tuesday at 12:30 PM, when participants will gather at the Schuman roundabout, in front of the European institutions, and march to the Spanish embassy.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job