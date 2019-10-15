 
Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who used his song at anti-artificial insemination demonstration
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who...
SNCB investigating viral videos of agents forcibly removing...
Brexit: a deal this week is still considered...
First alcohol-free student beer drinking event to be...
Extinction Rebellion piles wood chips in front of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who used his song at anti-artificial insemination demonstration
    SNCB investigating viral videos of agents forcibly removing old man from train
    Brexit: a deal this week is still considered possible
    First alcohol-free student beer drinking event to be organised in Leuven
    Extinction Rebellion piles wood chips in front of Namur town hall
    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
    Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel
    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
    Forced psychiatric admission procedures in Brussels doubled since 2010
    16 suspected transmigrants arrested in Antwerp, police reports
    Nearly 14% of world’s food is lost before reaching the market
    New measure banning alcohol consumption in central Brussels announced
    Video of reef shark eating bullhead shark in Antwerp aquarium surfaces online
    20 firefighters intervene to put out fire in Etterbeek apartment
    The World of Bruegel in Black and White exhibition to open in KBR in Brussels on Wednesday
    Flemish Alzheimerliga wants to maintain reimbursement of Alzheimer’s disease medication
    Online marketplace for electronics recycling launched in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion co-founder on trial over attempted drone disruption at Heathrow airport
    From Sheffield with love: 550 km pro-Europe cycle will reach Brussels on Tuesday
    Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and diesel prices up
    View more

    Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who used his song at anti-artificial insemination demonstration

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    The Belgian musician is considering suing the organisation for misusing his song. Credit: Flickr

    Belgian singer Stromae wants to sue a French conservative group that used his song ‘Papaoutai’ at an anti-artificial insemination demonstration in Paris.

    At a conservative demonstration against artificial insemination in Paris, Stromae’s song ‘Papaoutai’ (translated as ‘Dad, where are you’) was played as the intro song, without the artist’s permission.

    The Belgian musician is considering suing the organisation for misusing his song, according to French media.


    In France, only heterosexual couples are eligible for artificial insemination, but President Macron wants to change that. A bill to extend the right to ‘procréation médicalement assistée’ (PMA) or medically assisted procreation to single women and lesbian couples has been proposed, but a conservative minority is opposing it.

    On 6 October, about 75,000 conservatives gathered in Paris to protest against the extension of the PMA-bill, and played Stromae’s song ‘Papaoutai’ to introduce a speaker.

    However, Stromae is offended by the deliberate misinterpretation of the meaning of the song. Additionally, Stromae was not asked for permission to use his song, despite it being mandatory under copyright law, which is why he wants to file a complaint, reports Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job