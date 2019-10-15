Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who used his song at anti-artificial insemination demonstration

The Belgian musician is considering suing the organisation for misusing his song. Credit: Flickr

Belgian singer Stromae wants to sue a French conservative group that used his song ‘Papaoutai’ at an anti-artificial insemination demonstration in Paris.

At a conservative demonstration against artificial insemination in Paris, Stromae’s song ‘Papaoutai’ (translated as ‘Dad, where are you’) was played as the intro song, without the artist’s permission.

The Belgian musician is considering suing the organisation for misusing his song, according to French media.

Stromae envisage de porter plainte contre les organisateurs de la marche anti-PMA, les explications de @SalhiaBrakhlia ⬇️#Quotidien pic.twitter.com/VOIFYBosSw — Quotidien (@Qofficiel) October 11, 2019



In France, only heterosexual couples are eligible for artificial insemination, but President Macron wants to change that. A bill to extend the right to ‘procréation médicalement assistée’ (PMA) or medically assisted procreation to single women and lesbian couples has been proposed, but a conservative minority is opposing it.

On 6 October, about 75,000 conservatives gathered in Paris to protest against the extension of the PMA-bill, and played Stromae’s song ‘Papaoutai’ to introduce a speaker.

However, Stromae is offended by the deliberate misinterpretation of the meaning of the song. Additionally, Stromae was not asked for permission to use his song, despite it being mandatory under copyright law, which is why he wants to file a complaint, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times