 
Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Latest News:
Spotlight on police following claims of high-handed action...
Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels...
Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but...
Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems...
Greens call for extension of legal deadline for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Spotlight on police following claims of high-handed action against climate activists
    Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders
    Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but no Belgians
    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
    Greens call for extension of legal deadline for abortions
    Father and six children discovered on Dutch farm waiting for ‘the end of times’
    Brussels Airport announces new flights to Morocco and Norway from the end of October
    Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role
    EU condemns for the first time Turkey’s invasion of Syria
    Vlaams Belang wants Belgians fighting in the Turkish army to lose their citizenship
    Possible kidnapping attempt under investigation in Schaerbeek
    Belgium makes slow progress towards gender equality
    Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who used his song at anti-artificial insemination demonstration
    SNCB investigating viral videos of agents forcibly removing old man from train
    Brexit: a deal this week is still considered possible
    First alcohol-free student beer drinking event to be organised in Leuven
    Extinction Rebellion piles wood chips in front of Namur town hall
    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
    Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel
    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
    View more

    Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian football club Anderlecht has to pay a €5,000 fine for Vincent Kompany’s role as player-manager.

    The Commission of the Belgian Football Union (URBSFA) asked Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s role in the team, as it suspected he had been functioning as the team’s manager without having the required UEFA Pro License.

    In theory, the team could have lost its professional licence, but will ‘only’ have to pay the maximum fine of €5,000.

    Related News:

     

    “If the club does not meet the requirements for the upcoming 2020-2021 licensing season (…), the club must be refused the granting of the license,” the Committee’s statement said, reports De Standaard.

    Meanwhile, Anderlecht has appointed a new head coach in possession of the right diploma, and of who the club has already made it clear that he will not be a hand puppet of Vincent Kompany.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job