Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role

The Belgian football club Anderlecht has to pay a €5,000 fine for Vincent Kompany’s role as player-manager.

The Commission of the Belgian Football Union (URBSFA) asked Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s role in the team, as it suspected he had been functioning as the team’s manager without having the required UEFA Pro License.

In theory, the team could have lost its professional licence, but will ‘only’ have to pay the maximum fine of €5,000.

“If the club does not meet the requirements for the upcoming 2020-2021 licensing season (…), the club must be refused the granting of the license,” the Committee’s statement said, reports De Standaard.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht has appointed a new head coach in possession of the right diploma, and of who the club has already made it clear that he will not be a hand puppet of Vincent Kompany.

